Published Sep 26, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
Trump Signs $14 Billion TikTok US Deal, Will America Finally Control It?

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order greenlighting a $14 billion deal to bring TikTok under US control. The agreement may involve US investors such as Oracle and its co-founder Larry Ellison, Michael Dell, and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch. This deal is expected to give the U.S. complete ownership of TikTok’s algorithm.

Watch the full video to learn how the deal was structured, the financial projections for TikTok as a US-based company over the next four years, and insights from Trump and JD Vance.

