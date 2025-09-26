Trump Signs $14 Billion TikTok US Deal, Will America Finally Control It?

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order greenlighting a $14 billion deal to bring TikTok under US control. The agreement may involve US investors such as Oracle and its co-founder Larry Ellison, Michael Dell, and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch. This deal is expected to give the U.S. complete ownership of TikTok’s algorithm.

