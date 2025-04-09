Trump Praises ‘Tailored Deals’, Claims U.S. Earning $2 Billion Daily

Trump emphasized that the only alternative to the current path is chaos, urging Republicans to come together and vote. He said that even if individual members don’t get everything they want, they must support the bigger picture because the policies being pushed are “phenomenal.” He praised the new bill under discussion as possibly the best and most important legislation they've worked on, expressing confidence it will pass. He also discussed international trade, saying that countries like Japan are actively engaging with the U.S., sending top negotiators because they want to avoid American tariffs. Trump noted that deals are being made, and countries are paying tariffs—highlighting that China currently faces a 104% tariff on some goods. He pointed out that many nations previously charged the U.S. extremely high tariffs, but now, he says, it's America's turn to push back and secure better deals. Trump concluded by asserting that the U.S. is becoming stronger than ever and predicted that in 2026, Republicans will fiercely contest every state, seat, and vote, fighting hard to win across the board.