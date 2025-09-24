President Trump Slams UN Over Escalator Halt and Teleprompter Failure

US President Donald Trump’s arrival at the 80th UN General Assembly took an unusual turn when an escalator carrying him and Melania Trump abruptly stopped, reportedly triggered by his videographer. Adding to the mishap, Trump’s teleprompter malfunctioned during his speech. The President joked about the double glitch, saying the UN gave him “a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.” UN officials later confirmed the stoppage was due to a safety mechanism. The incident drew laughter from world leaders but left Trump visibly annoyed.