Video: Trump Discloses Secret Strike on Venezuelan Boat, Issues Stern Warning

On September 15, 2025, US Navy forces carried out lethal strikes on Venezuelan drug boats, killing narco-terror operatives. President Donald Trump revealed that three vessels, not two, were destroyed in action against the Tren de Aragua cartel, recently designated a foreign terrorist group. FBI Director Kash Patel outlined a sweeping strategy, likening the cartel fight to post-9/11 operations against al-Qaeda, with joint military and intelligence efforts targeting trafficking from Venezuela, Mexico, and Colombia. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro denounced the attacks as “aggression” and cut diplomatic ties, while Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned them as “murder” in territorial waters. Reports from El País suggest Maduro’s inner circle is alarmed, fearing US preparations for war after a major naval buildup, including F-35 jets in Puerto Rico. Once dismissive, Maduro’s regime now faces growing unease as Trump’s unpredictable actions unsettle South American leaders.