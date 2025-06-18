Trump Hosts Pakistan Army Chief as India Monitors with Strategic Caution

In a high-stakes diplomatic move tonight, Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir will meet former U.S. President Donald Trump over a private dinner at the White House. Scheduled for 10 PM Pakistan Standard Time (1 PM in Washington D.C.), the meeting takes place amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, especially the Iran-Israel conflict. Although the agenda remains confidential, experts anticipate talks on regional security, counterterrorism collaboration, and Pakistan’s strong backing of Iran. Munir’s visit has already sparked controversy, with Pakistani-American protesters many linked to Imran Khan’s PTI rallying in Washington to oppose his role at home. This marks the first time in over a decade that a Pakistani military chief is being hosted at this level in Washington, hinting at a possible shift in U.S. Pakistan military relations during a tense geopolitical period.