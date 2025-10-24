Donald Trump's White House East Wing Demolition Plan: Leavitt Sidesteps Reporter Question

President Donald Trump’s plan to demolish the White House East Wing has sparked widespread controversy. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the project, stating that longstanding legal interpretations mean NCPC approval isn’t required. Trump argued the structure had undergone significant alterations over time, but critics warn this could set a dangerous precedent for unchecked presidential authority over historic buildings.

Leavitt’s comparisons to past renovations, including Truman’s reconstruction, have failed to ease concerns. Trump’s privately funded $300 million ballroom, intended to host foreign leaders, has raised fears of altering the White House’s legacy. With demolition already in progress and a glass bridge planned, debates continue over whether this is a necessary modernization or an overreach of power.