Will US President Donald Trump Meet China’s Xi Jinping? Marco Rubio Shares Big Update

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated a "high probability" of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, though a date has not yet been finalized. Speaking at the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, Rubio called his recent discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi “very constructive,” despite persistent trade disputes. The possible summit comes after a phone call in June 2025, during which Trump and Xi focused on trade issues, especially rare earth minerals.