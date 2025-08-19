Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting: Washington’s Dramatic Shift From Criticism To Praise

At the White House on August 18, 2025, President Donald Trump displayed a surprising turnaround in his approach toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In stark contrast to their February clash, where Trump accused Zelenskyy of risking “World War III” and mocked his position, this time he offered smiles, handshakes, and even compliments. The shift has fueled speculation about Trump’s motives—whether it’s a diplomatic strategy to reassure European allies or a sign of stronger U.S. support for Ukraine. With leaders like Macron and von der Leyen present, Trump’s softened stance is being closely analyzed on both sides of the Atlantic.