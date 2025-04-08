Stock Market Crash: Global stock markets are tumbling after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on imports from nearly 90 countries. The bold move has raised fears of a major global trade war, causing sharp volatility in markets worldwide.

India’s IT sector has taken a big hit. The Nifty IT index dropped to its lowest point in a year, with major companies like TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra losing huge amounts in market value.

Is this just a short-term shock, or are we heading for a deeper economic crisis?