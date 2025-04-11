Western Support for Ukraine Grows as UK Leads NATO Meeting

Britain and France organized a meeting of defense ministers from nearly 30 countries at NATO headquarters to push forward plans to potentially send troops to Ukraine to oversee any future peace deal with Russia. During the gathering, the UK's Defence Minister urged fellow nations to ramp up military and financial assistance to Ukraine, especially as uncertainty surrounds the U.S. role in supporting a peace resolution. UK Defence Minister John Healey emphasized that the aid being delivered now will help lay the foundation for a lasting peace in the future. This high-level meeting follows recent visits to Kyiv by senior British and French military officials. The UK also announced a fresh military aid package worth £450 million for Ukraine, as European allies look to bolster Ukraine's stance before any peace negotiations with Russia take shape. Out of this aid, £350 million will come from Britain’s £4.5 billion military support allocation for Ukraine this year, with additional funding coming from Norway.