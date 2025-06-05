Is Ukraine Triggering Russia’s ‘Pearl Harbor’ Moment with Spider Web Attacks?

Ukraine has launched its most extensive drone attack so far, reaching deep into Russian territory, hitting key airbases, and damaging 41 aircraft highlighting its growing technological strength. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine’s innovation empowers it to strike effectively, making Russia feel the impact of its own aggression. The offensive also targeted the strategically important Crimean Bridge, a crucial supply route for Russia’s military, disrupting Moscow’s logistics. This bold operation represents a turning point, echoing a Pearl Harbor-like strike, and reflects Ukraine’s determination to confront Russia’s supremacy with precision and force.