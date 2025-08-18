Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Supply Ahead of Trump Talks

On August 18, 2025, oil supplies from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline were halted after a suspected Ukrainian strike on a transformer station. Hungary, heavily reliant on Russian energy, condemned the attack as “unacceptable,” warning of risks to energy security. The pipeline, which runs through Belarus and Ukraine, is crucial for the region’s fuel needs. While Russian crews work on repairs, no restoration timeline is clear. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha neither confirmed nor denied involvement, instead urging Hungary to reconsider its ties with Moscow. This is the second disruption within a week.