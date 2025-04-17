UN Nuclear Chief Cautions: Iran Nearing Nuclear Bomb, Heads to Tehran for Critical Talks

Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN’s nuclear agency, has issued a stark warning that Iran is dangerously close to building an atomic bomb. Ahead of his visit to Tehran, Grossi stated that Iran now possesses "all the pieces" required to assemble a nuclear weapon soon. This warning comes as U.S. and Iranian officials engage in tense nuclear talks, with Washington demanding strict limitations on uranium enrichment and greater verification of Iran's missile capabilities. Former President Donald Trump, who withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, has reiterated that Iran must be fully disarmed, labeling its leadership as “radicalized” and unfit to hold nuclear weapons. Talks between the U.S. and Iran began in Oman, with both sides expressing cautious optimism. Meanwhile, Iran has sought strategic counsel from Moscow, highlighting the complexity of the global interests involved.