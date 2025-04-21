US-Houthi Conflict: U.S. Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital -12 Dead, Dozens Injured, Say Houthis

US-Houthi Conflict: Fresh U.S. airstrikes on Yemen have left at least 12 people dead and around 30 injured in the capital city of Sanaa, according to the Houthi-run health ministry. The strikes reportedly hit a market and nearby residential areas in the Farwa district, causing widespread damage and panic.

Additional air raids were reported in other parts of the country, including Marib, Hodeida, and Saada. Local officials say the toll could rise as rescue operations continue.

The U.S. military has confirmed the strikes, saying they are part of ongoing efforts to stop Houthi attacks on international shipping routes in the Gulf region. Tensions remain high as the conflict escalates, with growing concerns over civilian safety and regional stability.