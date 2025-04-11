US-China Trade War Intensifies as Trump Imposes 145% Tariff on Beijing

US-China Trade War: The United States has ramped up its trade war with China, increasing total tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, which includes a 20% hike specifically targeting fentanyl-related products. President Trump also left China out of a 90-day global tariff pause, further straining economic relations. In retaliation, China has imposed tariffs of up to 84% on U.S. goods and condemned what it describes as American “bullying” and “coercion.” While Beijing says it’s willing to talk, it insists that any dialogue must be based on mutual respect.