Published Apr 22, 2025 at 2:39 PM IST

US Defense Secretary Hegseth Under Fire for Allegedly Sharing Yemen War Plans in Private Family Chat

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing intense scrutiny after reports emerged that he shared classified military information — including plans for airstrikes in Yemen — in a private Signal chat with his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.

Sources say some members of the group did not have security clearance, sparking serious concerns about national security. The leak has triggered a wave of resignations and dismissals within the Pentagon, and political pressure is mounting fast.

So far, both the White House and the Pentagon have stayed silent. But with growing calls for Hegseth’s resignation, the controversy is far from over.

