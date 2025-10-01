Video: US Government Shuts Down as Trump’s Final Funding Push Collapses

The US government has officially entered a shutdown after the Senate failed to pass a crucial vote to extend federal funding before the midnight deadline on Tuesday. The funding bill required 60 votes to advance but only secured 55–45, falling short of the threshold. As a result, federal agencies will suspend all but “essential” services, including law enforcement, from Wednesday onwards.

President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the crisis, accusing them of deliberately pursuing the shutdown. He also warned of an extended ouster of the federal workforce if negotiations don’t move forward, signaling a tense political battle in Washington.