'I'm A Fan Of India': US Shows Mixed Signals On Energy Trade & Russia-Ukraine War

The United States is sending mixed signals to India over energy trade and the Russia-Ukraine war. Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed admiration for India in New York while urging it not to buy Russian oil, following President Trump’s recent tariff hikes and UN statements highlighting India’s role as a top Russian oil buyer. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed India’s critical importance, yet trade talks remain stalled. With Trump’s remarks on UK PM Starmer and India’s oil purchases adding complexity, the Indo-US relationship continues to navigate a delicate and unpredictable path.