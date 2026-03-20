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Published Mar 20, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
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US-Israel Iran War: India Warns Against Attacks On Civilian Vessels On Strait Of Hormuz | Doraiswami

India has strongly warned against targeting civilian vessels and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, condemning attacks that endanger innocent crew members and impede freedom of navigation. Watch the full video to know more.

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