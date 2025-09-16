U.S. Military Hits Second Venezuelan Drug Boat In International Waters

President Donald Trump defended a second U.S. military strike on a vessel allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, which killed three people on board. Trump said Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, showed him footage proving the strike, with “bags of cocaine and fentanyl spattered across the ocean.” The administration insists the action is necessary to curb drug trafficking, pointing to the Tren de Aragua gang, designated as a terrorist group by the U.S. But lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns, questioning the legality of using the military for law enforcement and warning against executive overreach.