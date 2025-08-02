While Seeking Oil in Pakistan, US Detects Threat In Karachi | Trump’s Snub to India Backfires

Amid the ongoing trade war, President Donald Trump announced that the US will work with Pakistan to develop its vast oil reserves, while also negotiating tariff deals with other nations. Trump said he had spoken with global leaders eager to make the US “happy,” mentioning a 25% tariff discussion with South Korea. The move to partner with Pakistan comes as Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian imports draws criticism and threatens bilateral ties. Trump hinted that Pakistan may one day sell oil to India, further raising eyebrows as his attempt to pressure India on trade and Russian oil purchases risks backfiring.