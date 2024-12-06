US Raises Concern Over Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh Says, 'Deeply Concerned About Attack'

American State Department Hindustani Spokesperson Margaret Macleod has voiced concerns over the unfolding situation in Bangladesh, emphasizing the United States' commitment to fostering healthy democracies that uphold human rights. Addressing recent developments, she described the news from Bangladesh as troubling and reaffirmed that the U.S. is closely monitoring the situation. Macleod expressed hope for an environment in Bangladesh where individuals can live freely, practice their faith without fear, and enjoy fundamental rights. Her statement underscores the importance of stability, democracy, and inclusivity in the region as the U.S. continues to advocate for these values globally.

