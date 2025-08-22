US Halts Truck Driver Visas After Crash That Killed Three People

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced the immediate suspension of worker visas for commercial truck drivers after a fatal Florida highway crash. The accident, caused by an illegal U-turn, left three people dead and sparked outrage among Trump supporters. The accused driver, Harjinder Singh, an Indian national, allegedly entered the U.S. illegally via Mexico and failed an English proficiency test after the incident. Rubio confirmed the halt in a post on X, calling it a necessary step amid rising concerns.