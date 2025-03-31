Amid US Threats, Iran’s Khamenei Urges Israel’s Elimination from Region; Vows Response to ‘Evil Acts’

Amid rising tensions with the U.S., Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has once again called for Israel’s removal from the region and warned of retaliation if Iran is attacked. His remarks follow recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, as Tehran refuses direct negotiations with Washington over its advancing nuclear program. Trump had reached out via a letter, but Iran rejected the approach, maintaining that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes—despite growing concerns from the U.S. and Israel. Both nations have vowed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, heightening fears of a military confrontation. Meanwhile, uranium enrichment in Iran has reached near weapons-grade levels, a capability usually possessed only by nuclear-armed states. The ongoing U.S. sanctions, coupled with the breakdown of a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, have further escalated tensions, with Iranian officials increasingly hinting at the possibility of developing nuclear arms.