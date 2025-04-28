sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ TS SSC Results 2025 | Congress Mocks Pahalgam Tragedy | Canada Elections | 100 Days Of Donald Trump | Digital Strike On Pakistan | IPL 2025 |
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / US President Donald Trump Proposes New Income Tax Cut to Offset Tariff Effects
Published Apr 28, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST

US President Donald Trump Proposes New Income Tax Cut to Offset Tariff Effects

President Donald Trump has proposed a new income tax cut plan aimed at softening the blow of tariffs, especially for individuals earning under $200,000. While standing by his tariff policy, Trump has promised significant tax relief as tariff revenues grow. Meanwhile, economists and public opinion polls have raised doubts about the long-term success of this strategy. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent continues to defend the administration’s economic measures, despite increasing market volatility and rising tensions with China. The big question remains: can Trump’s proposed tax cuts and tariffs truly reshape the US economy?

Follow: Google News Icon