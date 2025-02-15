Arnab's View The Ecosystem Is Going To Collapse After Modi Trump Meet Sets The Global Grand Strategy

Arnab Goswami’s latest take on the Modi-Trump meeting highlights the seismic shifts in global geopolitics. With the meeting setting a new course for India-U.S. relations, Arnab asserts that the global ecosystem is in freefall, as Modi and Trump strengthen bilateral ties, signaling a game-changing era for both nations.

Trump made it clear that the U.S. will no longer interfere in India’s backyard, reinforcing a policy of non-intervention in South Asia. This stance is seen as a significant departure from past practices and a major win for India. As the Modi-Trump partnership reshapes the global order, the implications for diplomacy, trade, and defence are profound.

Arnab’s view underscores the evolving global world order, where India and the U.S. take the lead in steering major geopolitical shifts.