On Monday evening, PM Narendra Modi hosted US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. Earlier that day, JD Vance made a special visit to Delhi’s renowned Central Cottage Industries Emporium in Janpath. Known for its exceptional collection of traditional Indian handicrafts, the emporium offers everything from textiles and pottery to intricate wooden and brass artefacts.