Published Oct 9, 2025 at 8:46 PM IST
Video: When 'You Hindu Man...' Question Took Vivek Ramaswamy By Surprise

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American politician and Ohio gubernatorial candidate, was recently asked about his Hindu faith at a Turning Point USA event. Questioned on how his Hindu beliefs fit with the conservative group’s mostly Christian values, Ramaswamy calmly explained his Vedanta monotheistic philosophy, highlighting commonalities between Hinduism and Christianity. He emphasized that religious identity should not be a barrier in American politics. The exchange also underscored the growing discussion around inclusive political representation in the U.S.

