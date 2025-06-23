Were Iran's Nuclear Sites Destroyed? Satellite Images Reveal the Truth Behind Trump's Claim

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that American military strikes had "completely and totally obliterated" three Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities. However, satellite imagery has yet to fully verify this statement.

While the images do show significant damage to the sites, certain sections appear to remain intact, and it remains unclear how severely the underground facilities were affected.

The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, located south of Tehran and built into the side of a mountain, shows post-strike satellite images with craters, collapsed tunnel entrances, and holes along the mountain ridge.