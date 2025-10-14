Video: Western Army Chief Warns Pakistan Against Another Pahalgam Like Attack

Republic World
Published Oct 14, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST
Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C of India’s Western Command, has warned Pakistan against attempting a terror attack similar to the April 2025 Pahalgam massacre, which killed 26 tourists in Kashmir. Citing past incidents like Uri (2016), Pulwama (2019), and the Baisaran Valley ambush linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, he urged civilians to stay vigilant. The general assured that the Indian Army is fully prepared, using digital intercepts to monitor threats from Pakistani safe houses, and stressed that Pakistan cannot be trusted.

