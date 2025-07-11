Who Is Harjit Singh Laddi? The Man Behind the Attack on Kapil Sharma’s Kaps Cafe

Kapil Sharma's café in Canada was targeted in a shooting, with Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh, also known as Laddi, claiming responsibility. But who is Laddi, and why did he go after Kapil Sharma? This report uncovers Laddi’s connections to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and his involvement in past terror incidents across India. A most-wanted fugitive by the NIA, Laddi is accused of the 2024 murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar and several violent acts, including a Molotov cocktail attack. Now reportedly operating from Germany, his network stretches globally, involving terror funding, recruitment, and orchestrated violence. Tune in as we reveal his background, his motives, and how Kapil Sharma became the target of a deadly message.