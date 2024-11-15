Who Is Robert F Kennedy Jr, Vaccine Skeptic To Head US Health Department?

President-elect Donald Trump plans to appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department, positioning a well-known vaccine skeptic at the top of the nation’s expansive public health system. Kennedy, a prominent member of a storied Democratic family, gained recognition as an environmental attorney, famously taking on major corporations like DuPont and Monsanto. However, over the past two decades, he has become increasingly known for promoting vaccine-related claims that clash with the scientific consensus. If confirmed Kennedy would head a major federal department responsible for critical health policies, including drug, vaccine, and food safety, medical research, and programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Before the election, Trump vowed to give Kennedy significant authority over health policy.