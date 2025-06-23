Israel-Iran War: Who Will Succeed Ayatollah Khamenei? Three Potential Successors Emerge

As the Israel-Iran conflict escalates and regional tensions rise, speculation is mounting about the future leadership of the Islamic Republic. With Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei growing older and facing heightened security risks including assassination threats, which he reportedly sees as a path to martyrdom focus is shifting to who might follow in his footsteps.

Three potential successors are being actively discussed among political and clerical circles: Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Khamenei, the Supreme Leader’s son; Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Sadeq Rouhani, a highly respected senior cleric; and Ayatollah Mojtaba Tehrani, known for his close ties to Iran’s hardline factions.

While Khamenei is said to be working toward a smooth and controlled transition, the looming question is whether this signals the twilight of his leadership and what impact his exit could have on Iran’s future and the wider region.