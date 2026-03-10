Why has Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif Ordered School Shutdowns And Work-From-Home For Citizens?
Published Mar 10, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed
Pakistan is facing a severe energy-driven economic crisis (March 2026) due to soaring global oil prices triggered by the Iran conflict, with only about four weeks of fuel reserves. The government has implemented strict