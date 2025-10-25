Turbulence in Xi Jinping’s Regime, Is China Headed for a New President? I GD Bakshi Explains

China’s Communist Party has dismissed nine top generals in one of its most extensive crackdowns on military corruption. The officials were accused of major financial crimes, sparking intense speculation about instability within Xi Jinping’s regime. Reports suggested that President Xi might be under internal pressure after loyalists were removed from power. However, Retd. General GD Bakshi clarifies the situation, dismissing rumours of Xi Jinping stepping down and explaining the real dynamics within the Chinese leadership.