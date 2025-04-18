US Airstrikes in Yemen Kill 38, Deadliest Attack on Houthi Oil Port Yet

US airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels have reportedly left 33 dead and over 80 injured, marking one of the bloodiest days since President Trump launched the current military campaign. The attacks focused on the Ras Isa oil port, aiming to disrupt key funding channels for the Houthis. While CENTCOM stated the mission was intended to dismantle Houthi “terror operations” in the area, Houthi-controlled media aired graphic footage showing widespread devastation and civilian harm. The strikes come amid escalating tensions fueled by Houthi threats to shipping lanes and deepening US-Iran discord over nuclear issues.