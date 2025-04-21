sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Bengaluru Road Rage | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / Zelensky on Putin’s Easter Truce: “A Day of Life Will Come”
Published Apr 21, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST

Zelensky on Putin’s Easter Truce: “A Day of Life Will Come”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a heartfelt message on Easter, calling on Ukrainians to stay strong and united after more than 1100 days of war. Speaking from the historic Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, he reminded his people that even though evil may seem strong now, “God will have His day.”

His speech came shortly after Russia announced a one-day Easter ceasefire - a truce Ukraine says was not fully respected.

Zelensky spoke with hope and faith, promising that peace will return and that a new day of life, unity, and victory will come for Ukraine.
 

Follow: Google News Icon