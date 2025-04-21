Zelensky on Putin’s Easter Truce: “A Day of Life Will Come”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a heartfelt message on Easter, calling on Ukrainians to stay strong and united after more than 1100 days of war. Speaking from the historic Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, he reminded his people that even though evil may seem strong now, “God will have His day.”

His speech came shortly after Russia announced a one-day Easter ceasefire - a truce Ukraine says was not fully respected.

Zelensky spoke with hope and faith, promising that peace will return and that a new day of life, unity, and victory will come for Ukraine.

