Zelenskyy: Peacekeeping Force Plan Could Be Ready in a Month | Will Foreign Troops Enter Ukraine?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it could take up to a month to finalise the plan for an international peacekeeping mission, after recent talks with the UK and France. Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike hit Zelenskyy's hometown, Kryvyi Rih, killing at least 14 people — including six children — and injuring over 50 others. Zelenskyy condemned the attack and called for stronger global pressure on Russia, along with better air defense support for Ukraine. In response, Russia has accused Ukraine of breaking the ceasefire and lodged a formal complaint with U.S. officials.