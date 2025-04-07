Zelenskyy Says Russia Breached Black Sea Ceasefire with Missile Strikes from Warships

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, charged that Russia had violated the agreed truce in the Black Sea by using navy ships positioned in the region to launch missile strikes. "Russia is refusing an unconditional ceasefire to maintain its ability to target Ukrainian cities and ports," Zelenskyy stated in his speech. U.S. negotiators have declared a tentative agreement, but Moscow is expecting sanctions relief before making a commitment. Zelenskyy called on Western allies to retaliate against the resurgent attacks.