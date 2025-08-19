Zelenskyy Thanks Trump 12 Times in Warm White House Meeting

In a remarkable White House meeting filled with optimism, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump, saying “thank you” a total of twelve times. Captured in a montage, the exchange reflected a strikingly warmer tone compared to their earlier tense encounter. With eight thank yous delivered in the first minute alone, the meeting underscored the hopeful atmosphere surrounding their talks. The interaction also symbolized diplomacy, as Zelenskyy’s gesture highlighted a shift toward mutual recognition and potential collaboration, contrasting past strains in U.S.-Ukraine relations.