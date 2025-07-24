Zelenskyy Vows Reform as Ukrainians Protest Anti-Corruption Law

Mass protests have broken out in Kyiv, Lviv, and Kharkiv after President Zelenskyy signed a controversial law seen as weakening Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, including NABU and SAPO. The law sparked backlash from citizens, EU leaders, and rights groups, who fear it undermines rule of law and jeopardizes Western support during the war with Russia. On July 23, 2025, Zelenskyy pledged reforms and a new bill to protect anti-graft institutions, promising to remove Russian influence and restore public trust amid mounting pressure and stalled peace talks.