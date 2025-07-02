'We Won't Accept Intimidation': Zohran Mamdani Fires Back At Trump's Arrest Threats

Zohran Mamdani, Democratic nominee for NYC mayor, has hit back strongly at Donald Trump’s threats to arrest and deport him, labeling the remarks as a direct assault on democracy. Mamdani argues that Trump’s words are meant to intimidate outspoken New Yorkers who refuse to stay silent. Unfazed by the threats, Mamdani reaffirmed his dedication to progressive values and immigrant rights. He also took aim at Trump’s praise for Mayor Eric Adams, accusing Adams of aligning with Trump’s controversial immigration stance.