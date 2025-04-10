Meta Whistleblower Claims Zuckerberg Shared US User Data with China

A former Meta executive has testified before a U.S. Senate committee, claiming that the company shared information with China about advancements in American artificial intelligence (AI) to support its business expansion there. Sarah Wynn-Williams, who previously served as Facebook’s (now Meta) Director of Global Public Policy, accused the company of misleading its employees, shareholders, Congress, and the American public regarding its interactions with the Chinese Communist Party, warning that such actions posed a threat to national security. Wynn-Williams held her position at the company from 2011 until she was let go in 2017.