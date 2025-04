After a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar left over 1,000 people dead and caused massive destruction, many are wondering, could India handle a disaster like this?

With buildings collapsing and infrastructure crumbling, how safe are we? A senior engineer and disaster management expert sheds light on India's earthquake preparedness, the challenges we face, and what needs to be done to protect lives. Are our buildings strong enough, and are we ready for the worst?