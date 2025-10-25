Video: Padma Bhushan Harish Salve Response To CJI's Lord Vishnu Comment

In an exclusive episode of Legends With Arnab Goswami, Padma Bhushan awardee Harish Salve addresses the controversy surrounding Chief Justice B.R. Gavai’s comment about the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol. Salve offers his perspective on the remark—where the CJI advised the petitioner to “ask the deity himself”—and examines its impact on religious sentiments, constitutional principles, and the judiciary’s image. Together, Arnab Goswami and Harish Salve delve into how such statements trigger public debate, online reactions, and questions about judicial impartiality.