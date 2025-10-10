India-Afghanistan Ties: Deepak Vohra on Why Bharat Remains Kabul’s Most Trusted Ally

India and Afghanistan share a centuries-old relationship built on cultural connections, mutual respect, and shared strategic goals. As Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visits India, Ambassador Deepak Vohra breaks down the deeper meaning behind this renewed diplomatic engagement. He explains why Bharat has consistently stood by Afghanistan—from rebuilding Kabul’s infrastructure to supporting peace and democratic governance—often in contrast to Pakistan’s approach. The visit signifies a pivotal moment in South Asia’s geopolitical dynamics, reinforcing India’s role in regional diplomacy and expanding opportunities for humanitarian and economic cooperation.

In this comprehensive analysis, Vohra highlights how India’s unwavering commitment has left a lasting imprint on Afghanistan’s people. Through development, dialogue, and diplomacy, India’s soft power continues to shape Afghanistan’s path toward stability. As global priorities shift, Delhi and Kabul are forging a new era of trust and partnership that transcends political regimes.