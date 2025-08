Rahul Gandhi and former US President Donald Trump have labeled India’s economy as “dead,” but data tells a different story. Since 2014, India has maintained an average GDP growth of around 6%, emerging as the world’s fifth-largest economy. Strategic initiatives like Make in India, digital infrastructure expansion, and MSME reforms have strengthened resilience and growth. Despite opposition claims, India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies globally in 2024 and beyond.