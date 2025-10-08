India’s ‘Erase From Map’ Warning — Part of a Bigger Strategy? Maj Gen Rajiv Narayanan Explains

In the past week, top Indian leaders — Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh — have issued strong warnings to Pakistan. Is this part of a broader strategy, especially with India asserting that Operation Sindoor is only on pause? With Pakistan’s troops stretched thin amid overseas commitments, can it handle India’s pressure?

Meanwhile, China faces internal leadership tensions as Xi Jinping’s health draws attention and the Fujian carrier falters during tests. A recent accident involving heiress LanLan Yang has intensified the spotlight on Beijing.

In this podcast, Major General Rajiv Narayanan (Retd.) analyzes Pakistan’s internal battles with TTP and BLA, China’s leadership struggle, and how India holds the upper hand in today’s shifting geopolitical landscape.