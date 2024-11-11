Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Takes 'Saffron' Jibe At Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recently made a pointed remark directed at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , using the color "saffron" to make a critical statement. During a political gathering, Kharge's comment was perceived as an attempt to underscore ideological differences, highlighting the saffron hue commonly associated with BJP leaders, especially Adityanath. This remark added fuel to ongoing debates between Congress and the BJP on topics of secularism, governance, and the use of religious symbolism in politics.