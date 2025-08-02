Malegaon Blast Case: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's First Response

Malegaon Blast Case: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, along with Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit and five others, faced trial in the 2008 Malegaon bombing case. In a landmark verdict, the NIA court acquitted all seven accused of UAPA and Arms Act charges after 17 years. The court noted that while it was proven a blast took place, the prosecution failed to link the IED to Pragya’s motorcycle. The judgment also pointed out errors in the Panchnama, lapses in investigation, and tampering of evidence. Pragya expressed relief and gratitude in her first reaction to the verdict.